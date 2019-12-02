Ruth Jones explains why Gavin and Stacey reunion with James Corden was ‘strange’

Ruth Jones has said it was “strange initially” working with James Corden again on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

Jones, who co-created the hit sitcom with Corden and stars as Nessa, also said that she will not rule out the possibility that it may return again in the future, although she accepts that another comeback might not have the same impact.

The popular comedy series was confirmed to be returning for a one-off Christmas special earlier this year, nearly 10 years after it finished airing.

It's Uncle Bryn-ing to look a lot like Christmas. #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/OEdSgOt7av — BBC Comedy (@bbccomedy) November 27, 2019

Jones told Red magazine that working with her co-star and co-creator Corden again “was a bit strange initially”.

She added: “Although we’d seen each other over the years, we hadn’t spent any great length of time together.

“But what’s nice about the way we write is that we just act out the characters ourselves, so it’s just like playing, really. We make each other laugh a lot.”

She said that “ever since it finished in 2010, we’ve always said, ‘Do you think we’ll do another one?’ Sometimes we would just text each other and go, ‘I have a really good idea for Bryn’.”

Advertising

Show creators James Corden and Ruth Jones (Yui Mok/PA)

The special will also see Joanna Page return as Stacey alongside the other supporting cast members – Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.

Jones added: “We will never again have the effect that we’ve had this time around, having said for 10 years that we’re not doing any more and then announcing something special.

“I think it would be churlish of me to say there won’t be any more. The honest truth is there are no plans, but I don’t think I could ever say never.”

Advertising

The show told the story of Gavin, from Essex, and Stacey, from Barry in Wales, who fell in love and married after speaking on the phone to each other every day at work.

It aired over three series, plus a Christmas special, from 2007 to 2010 on the BBC.

The January issue of Red is on sale from December 4.