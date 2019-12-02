Robbie Williams set for 13th UK number one album

Robbie Williams is on track for his 13th UK number one album with The Christmas Present.

The singer’s latest offering debuted at two last week, but has now surged ahead of the competition.

The Official Charts Company said it is currently in the top spot based on physical and digital sales, and streaming data from across the weekend.

The double album, which features collaborations with the likes of Bryan Adams and Sir Rod Stewart, has a lead of more than 5,000 chart sales at the midweek stage.

Sir Rod Stewart (David Jensen/PA)

Should the album keep up its momentum, it will mark the star’s 13th UK number one as a solo artist.

Last week, The Christmas Present shifted 67,000 units, scoring the fastest-selling cassette of the decade in the process.

Meanwhile, Sir Rod’s 50th anniversary album You’re In My Heart is on course to rise to two, ahead of last week’s chart-toppers Coldplay who slip to three with Everyday Life.

Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent is at four and the top five is rounded out by Back Together, from Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.