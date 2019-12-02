Raunchy Pussycat Dolls performance sparks hundreds of complaints

A raunchy performance by the Pussycat Dolls during the final of X Factor: Celebrity drew more than 400 complaints from viewers.

The girl group took to the stage for their first public performance in a decade, as X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger was joined by Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta for a risque medley of their hits against a backdrop of flames.

Smoke guns fired and lasers lit up the stage as they danced to Buttons, When I Grow Up and Don’t Cha, before being joined by a troupe of male back-up dancers.

They also performed their new song React, without Melody Thornton, who is sitting out their reunion tour.

The five-piece were dressed in black leather and sheer mesh outfits for the high-energy performance on Saturday night, which sparked 419 complaints to watchdog Ofcom.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

The final of The X Factor: Celebrity saw former The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna crowned the first winner of Simon Cowell’s spin-off show.