People worry more about phone battery than Brexit – Monty Python survey

The British public are more worried about their phone running out of battery than Brexit, according to a poll conducted for Monty Python.

The nationwide survey – ordered by the comedy group to celebrate the release of their new single – looked at what concerns people the most.

It found that 77% of those surveyed had day-to-day worries and that over a quarter of that percentage were more worried about those small worries than Brexit, climate change, relationships and finances.

Out of that group, people spent an average of nine minutes a day worrying about their phone running out of battery or signal, and 10 worrying about embarrassing themselves in front of others.

Forgetting to buy certain groceries averaged seven minutes while worrying how one looks clocked in at 15 minutes.

Out of a list of 13 day-to-day worries, the most widespread were being late, bad weather and embarrassing yourself.

Remaining Pythons John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Sir Michael Palin recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Last month they released a country and western version of their track I’m So Worried called I’m (Still) So Worried.

The original was written by Jones and recorded for Monty Python’s Contractual Obligation Album in 1980.

The research was conducted by Censuswide with 1,000 respondents in the UK this November.