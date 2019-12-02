Nadine Coyle says Louis Walsh made her try out for Girls Aloud

Nadine Coyle has revealed Louis Walsh made her try out for Girls Aloud.

The Irish singer found fame with the girl group after they were put together on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

She told her I’m A Celebrity campmates that music mogul Walsh was the one who convinced her to sign up.

She said: “Louis Walsh, he made me audition for Girls Aloud, he said, ‘If you don’t, I won’t speak to you again’.

Louis Walsh convinced Nadine Coyle to audition for the girl group in 2002 (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I was like, ‘We don’t speak that much anyway’.”

She went on: “I went and it all worked out well, I wouldn’t have gone to the audition if it wasn’t for him.

“I wouldn’t have been in Girls Aloud and then swallowing cockroaches.”

The latest episode of the ITV show also saw Coyle tackling the Bushtucker trial.

Named Movile Home, it saw the singer braving slime, fish guts and jungle critters as she rummaged through a home looking for stars, which represented meals for camp.

She breezed through the challenge, impressing hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly by winning all 10 stars on offer.

“You made that look very easy,” said Donnelly, and she replied: “Did I? You’re very kind.”

Later, some of the campmates had a talk about their jungle experience so far.

James Haskell said it was the “weirdest thing” he had ever done, while Cliff Parisi said his friends would be jealous that he was there with former footballer Ian Wright.

Jacqueline Jossa told the other campmates that she and Coyle had taken a shine to McPartlin and Donnelly.

“I didn’t realise they were good looking and then we said what one would you have, she said Dec and I said Ant at the same time,” she said, adding that McPartlin was “good looking”.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly host the show (Ian West/PA)

Coyle said of Donnelly: “There’s something really cute, cheeky and sassy about him.”

Jossa said in the Bush Telegraph: “Ant and Dec are a bit of alright actually, they are funny, they smell good and as they get older, they look even better.

“I don’t know if they are having work done but they are getting better looking and potentially looking younger.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

