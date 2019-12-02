Kristen Stewart, Claire Foy and Emma Watson channel Juliet in Pirelli calendar

Claire Foy, Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart are among the stars channelling Juliet in the 2020 Pirelli calendar.

They are joined by actresses Yara Shahidi, Mia Goth and Indya Moore, Chinese singer Chris Lee, Spanish singer Rosalia and French-Italian artist Stella Roversi for the project, photographed by Paolo Roversi, which has the theme Looking For Juliet.

Kristen Stewart (Paolo Roversi/Pirelli)

It shows actresses and singers from around the world take inspiration from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, as they were invited by the photographer to present the role of Juliet in an ideal casting session.

Yara Shahidi (Paolo Roversi/Pirelli)

They were asked to act, pose and sing to convey their interpretation of the role.

Mia Goth (Paolo Roversi/Pirelli)

Foy can be seen in a purple velvet and pearl headdress in one of the photos, in a look reminiscent of her portrayal of Anne Boleyn in Wolf Hall.

Claire Foy (Paolo Roversi/Pirelli)

In another picture she is in modern dress, in a knitted sweatshirt, with her hair tied up.

Claire Foy (Paolo Roversi/Pirelli)

Watson also shows contrasting depictions in a white outfit, complete with dramatic white headdress, while a black and white picture shows her in a simple black top, looking down the lens of the camera.

Emma Watson (Paolo Roversi/Pirelli)

The pictures were shot in Paris and Verona over a week in May.

Emma Watson (Paolo Roversi/Pirelli)

Roversi said: “I am still searching for my Juliet and I will be searching all my life. Because Juliet is a dream.”