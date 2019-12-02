From Rihanna to Naomi Campbell, stars light up Fashion Awards red carpet

A host of stars from the UK and international fashion industry made it a red carpet to remember at this year’s Fashion Awards in London.

Known as the Oscars of fashion, the annual event is an opportunity for some of the biggest names in fashion to come together and celebrate the industry’s successes.

This 2019 awards were already set to be an eventful night, with Naomi Campbell taking home the Fashion Icon Award and actress Tracee Ellis Ross, the daughter of Diana Ross, as host.

There was a surprise appearance from Rihanna on the red carpet, after rumours that the singer and designer would attend after her fashion brand Fenty was nominated in the Urban Luxe category.

Rihanna (Ian West/PA)

Rihanna wore a satin pale blue minidress with a trailing chiffon jacket and gloves to match, custom-made by Fenty. Her shoes were also from her own brand in the colour wasabi.

Naomi Campbell (Ian West/PA)

But be under no illusions – it was Naomi Campbell’s night. One of the original supermodels from the elite class from the Nineties, Campbell didn’t disappoint on the red carpet. She wore an Alexander McQueen dress in the so-called ‘nearly naked’ trend, with intricate silver detailing placed on top of see-through netting, and a lot of skin on show.

Cate Blanchett (second left), Giorgio Armani and Julia Roberts (right) attending the Fashion Awards (Ian West/PA)

It was also a special night for Giorgio Armani, who was being honoured for outstanding achievement in the fashion industry. He was accompanied by some of the fashion house’s biggest muses: Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts.

Both wore Armani, with Blanchett choosing an off-white gown with a plunging v-neck and dramatic ruffled collar, and Roberts a black sparkly jumpsuit.

Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)

Singer Rita Ora tried out one of the biggest beauty trends of the year with a graphic make-up look. She matched her geometric blue eyeliner to the monochrome pattern of her 16Arlington outfit, which involved a strapless leather dress with long sleeves and a choker.

Tracee Ellis Ross (Ian West/PA)

Host Tracee Ellis Ross wore a layered white dress by Loewe with a triangular, mismatched hemline and a chunky textured neck adornment. Ross recently launched her own hair care line, Pattern, and made a statement with her hair, wearing architectural and gravity-defying braids.

Shailene Woodley (Ian West/PA)

Red carpets can be a tough place for women in winter and actor Shailene Woodley showed how glamorous wrapping up can be in an outfit from Moncler’s collaboration with Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino. Woodley wore a blue gown with a voluminous skirt and hood, made from shiny puffer jacket-type material.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (Ian West/PA)

Some celebrities have a fail-safe style they always fall back on, and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one of them. She wore a form-fitting halterneck dress with a liquid gold effect.

Winnie Harlow (Ian West/PA)

Supermodel Winnie Harlow, who was nominated for Model of the Year, championed Vivienne Westwood in a pink ruffled mini dress.

(Ian West/PA)

Emilia Clarke brought a bit of sunshine to a dark December evening in a canary yellow dress by Elsa Schiaparelli. Her gown was in the style of a classic tea dress, made red carpet-ready with the addition of long sleeves trailing on the ground with feather detailing.