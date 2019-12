Dancing On Ice star Caprice Bourret unveils dramatic body transformation

Caprice Bourret has said training for Dancing On Ice made her lose a stone in six weeks.

The American businesswoman, model and TV personality, 48, said her regime for the ITV show had given her the body of her younger self.

She told Hello! magazine: “My body has gone back to how it was in my late 20s.

“I feel great about myself again. After giving birth six years ago I gained an extra 10lb, which I couldn’t lose.

“My body was full of cellulite and there was lots of flab going on. I let myself go. But then I’m suddenly working out like I’ve never worked out in my entire life.”

She was joined by her six-year-old sons Jett and Jax for a photoshoot with the magazine.

Bourret is hoping for another go at British reality TV after being forced to pull out of Channel 4’s winter sports show The Jump in 2017, when she was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour.

Comparing The Jump to Dancing On Ice, she said: “There are far more terrifying manoeuvres to contend with.

“The routines that include lifts, for example, are quite nerve-racking but I’m not afraid of them. The only time I’ve been truly terrified was when I tried the skeleton in The Jump.

“I’m in it to win it. This year the competition is tougher than ever.”

Bourret is joined by TV presenter Trisha Goddard, magician Ben Hanlin, former professional footballer Kevin Kilbane and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini on the Dancing On Ice line-up.

Love Island star Maura Higgins, Michael Barrymore, Joe Swash and Steps star Ian “H” Watkins will compete, with soap actress Lisa George, Scottish Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg and Diversity star Perri Kiely also taking part.

The full interview is in the latest edition of Hello!