Brian May says he is ‘feeling good’ after leg surgery

Brian May has had an operation for a problem with his heel that left him struggling to move around on stage.

The Queen star, 72, posted a picture on Instagram showing him in hospital as he assured fans there was “no cause for alarm”.

He said he was expecting to be fully recovered in time to be back on the road in January.

“I’m done!” May told his two million followers on the site.

“After a snip to my calf muscle, I’m feeling good!

“The theory is that it will release the excess tension in my Achilles’ tendon and get me out of a painful heel situation I’ve been in for many months.”

The music star went on: “I had the problem all through our last tour of the USA – and although adrenaline got me through, my running around was severely curtailed, and there were a couple of nights when I really couldn’t move at all around the stage (nobody noticed, it seems !?).

“So now I’ll be taking it easy just a bit for a while, but full recovery should be just in time for getting back out on tour in January – hopefully with a good pair of heels!”

Thanking fans for their good wishes, he added: “No cause for alarm. Bri.”

In an earlier post, the star said he was preparing for a “small procedure” which he said he was not looking forward to but “should make my life a bit easier”.