Strictly Come Dancing’s Kelvin Fletcher: Oti Mabuse is like my sister

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kelvin Fletcher says his relationship with Oti Mabuse is like “brother and sister”.

The pair have wowed viewers on the BBC One show with their dance routines.

“We’ve got a great friendship, sometimes like brother and sister,” the former Emmerdale star, 35, said.

He added that Mabuse, 29, is always there to steer him “when I’m going wrong, which is quite often”.

Fletcher said he was getting a better “frame” thanks to the gruelling dance numbers.

“Oti tells me I’m getting more of a dancer’s body so that’s good,” he said.

Time to reveal ALL the routines for our all singing all dancing Musicals Week extravaganza! ?https://t.co/UiF7bybmZm ? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/9WXBI0hiWH — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 26, 2019

Advertising

The father-of-two said family time was “extra special” because the demands of Strictly mean he is away for so long.

And he said he is “massively” nervous during each week’s results show “because people have gone home you’d never expect”.

“It’s extremely nerve-wracking,” he said. “There’s that sense of relief when you’re saved, you want to scream out, but at the same time you’re still conscious of the people next to you.”