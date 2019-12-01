Menu

Stars elegant in black at Bifa awards

Showbiz | Published:

The awards were held at Old Billingsgate, London.

Eleanor Tomlinson and Lily James

Eleanor Tomlinson braved the chill in a sleeveless black dress at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa).

The actress looked stunning as she arrived at the event in the form-fitting frock, which featured a small cut-out on the bodice.

Eleanor Tomlinson
Eleanor Tomlinson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Black proved to be a popular choice at the awards, with Lily James and Sian Clifford also opting for the simple but chic colour.

Lily James
Lily James (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sian Clifford
Sian Clifford (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kristin Scott Thomas provided a splash of colour in a bright red dress.

The actress turned heads in the vibrant lace concoction.

Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ella Balinksa stood out in a short white number with puffed sleeves, while Jessica Barden shone in a gold and silver dress with a plunging neckline.

Ella Balinska
Ella Balinska (Matt Crossick/PA)_
Jessica Barden
Jessica Barden (Matt Crossick/PA)

Caitriona Balfe caught the eye in a long dress covered with a pattern of red flowers and green leaves.

Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe (Matt Crossick/PA)

Showbiz

