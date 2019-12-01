Stars elegant in black at Bifa awards

Eleanor Tomlinson braved the chill in a sleeveless black dress at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa).

The actress looked stunning as she arrived at the event in the form-fitting frock, which featured a small cut-out on the bodice.

Eleanor Tomlinson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Black proved to be a popular choice at the awards, with Lily James and Sian Clifford also opting for the simple but chic colour.

Lily James (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sian Clifford (Matt Crossick/PA)

Kristin Scott Thomas provided a splash of colour in a bright red dress.

The actress turned heads in the vibrant lace concoction.

Advertising

Kristin Scott Thomas (Matt Crossick/PA)

Ella Balinksa stood out in a short white number with puffed sleeves, while Jessica Barden shone in a gold and silver dress with a plunging neckline.

Ella Balinska (Matt Crossick/PA)_

Jessica Barden (Matt Crossick/PA)

Advertising

Caitriona Balfe caught the eye in a long dress covered with a pattern of red flowers and green leaves.

Caitriona Balfe (Matt Crossick/PA)

The awards were held at Old Billingsgate, London.