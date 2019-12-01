Advertising
Stars elegant in black at Bifa awards
The awards were held at Old Billingsgate, London.
Eleanor Tomlinson braved the chill in a sleeveless black dress at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa).
The actress looked stunning as she arrived at the event in the form-fitting frock, which featured a small cut-out on the bodice.
Black proved to be a popular choice at the awards, with Lily James and Sian Clifford also opting for the simple but chic colour.
Kristin Scott Thomas provided a splash of colour in a bright red dress.
The actress turned heads in the vibrant lace concoction.
Ella Balinksa stood out in a short white number with puffed sleeves, while Jessica Barden shone in a gold and silver dress with a plunging neckline.
Caitriona Balfe caught the eye in a long dress covered with a pattern of red flowers and green leaves.
