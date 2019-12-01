Second camper leaves the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Andrew Maxwell has been booted out of the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

The comedian was eliminated during Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV show, following a public vote.

He said it had been “an absolute pleasure”.

He survived 16 days in Camp (thanks to a few slaps on the back in the Jailhouse ?), but it's the end of the road for @andrewismaxwell and his striped pants! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/hep3Yndti8 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 1, 2019

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly entered the camp to deliver the news, telling the group it was between Maxwell and Kate Garraway.

Speaking afterwards, Maxwell addressed his clashes with Ian Wright, insisting there was no “personal animosity”.

“I love the man, we are really similar,” he said, explaining the pair were alike in the way they missed their families.

He said: “Both of us feel it on the same level and got on the same rhythm of being down and missing our families at the same time.”

Maxwell – who was the second person out after Adele Roberts – said he had learned “patience” during his time on the show, as there were so many hours to fill and all you could do was “sleep them off or fill them with conversation or count the trees”.

“It really was hardcore but also, just amazing experiences,” he said.

Sunday’s episode also saw Wright face another Bushtucker trial, the Hell-Evator.

The star joked that former footballer Alan Shearer must be nominating him for trials as he had taken on a few.

McPartlin and Donnelly teased that seeing Wright in the trials area was becoming a habit, and the camper explained: “Shearer man.”

“You think Shearer’s voting for you?” asked McPartlin, and Wright laughed.

The challenge saw Wright on a lift that took him to three different levels of a secret bunker, which each contained stars that represented food for the camp. He faced snakes, toads, rats and a large crocodile as he descended, while creepy crawlies were dumped all over him.

At the end of the trial, Wright was upset to discover he had only collected seven stars.

The contestants faced another challenge when a storm hit camp, and they had to race up to the cabin to try and stay dry.

Discussing the downpour later, Roman Kemp said it was “like a movie scene”.

Jacqueline Jossa said: “It was mental, I’ve not got drenched like this in under three seconds before, it’s scary actually.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues on ITV.