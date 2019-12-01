Oasis legend among top talent honoured at Scottish Music Awards

Liam Gallagher, Lewis Capaldi and Simple Minds were among the stars honoured at the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards.

This year’s ceremony, held at Glasgow’s Old Fruitmarket and hosted by Edith Bowman, saw performances from Twin Atlantic, Tom Walker and The Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

The awards have been held for over 20 years and raise money for charity Nordoff Robbins, which provides music therapy to vulnerable and isolated people.

Simple Minds were among those honoured at the ceremony (Scottish Music Awards/PA)

Capaldi made an appearance at the ceremony via videolink and was honoured with the Song Writing Award. The young singer-songwriter from Bathgate was recently nominated for a Grammy.

Oasis legend Gallagher won the Best UK Artist Award and sent a personalised video message.

Dundee singer-songwriter Be Charlotte won the Evolution Award, while Tom Walker picked up his second Scottish Music Award for Best Album.

Jake Duncan won the Music Business prize, while this year’s Scottish Album of the Year winner Auntie Flo collected Sub Club’s Electronic Music Award.

Rising star Joesef was named as the Breakthrough Artist. The singer/songwriter from Glasgow’s East End has already sold out three nights at the city’s King Tut’s venue.

We caught up with @joesefjoesef, who spoke with us about what it feels like to be here at the #ScottishMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/QMAEnwNQQK — Nordoff Robbins UK (@NordoffRobbins1) November 30, 2019

The Cuban Brothers picked up Best International Award, while Celtic folk band Tide Lines received the Rising Sound of Scotland Award.

Since releasing their debut single Far Side Of The World, the band have rocketed to stardom, selling out shows across the UK.

One of the highlights of the night came from Glasgow’s Twin Atlantic, who have just been announced for the TRNSMT Festival, and topped their award show performance by being named as the Hard Rock Cafe Glasgow Best Band.

Debbie McWilliams picked up the Women in Music honour while Mike Heron of The Incredible String Band collected the group’s Living Legend Award.

Tom Walker at the Scottish Music Awards (Scottish Music Awards/PA)

The final performance of the night came from Simple Minds, who were celebrated for their Outstanding Contribution to Music.

Speaking on the red carpet, Simple Minds said: “It feels great to be here. It’s always nice to be recognised, especially by Nordoff Robbins because throughout our career it’s been synonymous with music – it’s a fantastic charity.

“So much great music has come out of Scotland. When we started there wasn’t so a much a local scene, we had to go down to London but that’s changed now, obviously Glasgow particularly has a great vibrant scene.”

Fellow musician Walker said it was a pleasure to be back in Scotland.

“Music is therapy for me, any time I’ve felt sad, depressed, upset or unable to process something, I’ve written about it and it’s made me see the importance of what Nordoff Robbins are doing. And I think it is an incredible charity,” he said.

Donald MacLeod, chairman of Nordoff Robbins’ Fundraising Committee, said he was very proud that the awards raise vital funds for the charity.

“We really can’t thank all the artists who have come together to support Nordoff Robbins enough,” he said.

“Their support ensures we can provide music therapy to those who need it most across the country and it is truly enriching lives.”