Ian Wright thinks Alan Shearer is voting for him to face jungle trials

Ian Wright joked that fellow former footballer Alan Shearer must be nominating him for Bushtucker trials as he faced yet another one on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The BBC pundit has taken on a number of stomach-churning tasks in the ITV show, including the Deadly Dungeon and the Crevice Of Cruelty.

The latest instalment from the jungle sees him trying to win food for camp in the Hell-Evator.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly joked that seeing Wright in the trials area was becoming a habit, and the camper explained: “Shearer man.”

“You think Shearer’s voting for you?” asked McPartlin, and Wright laughed.

Ian Wright and Alan Shearer (Ian West/PA)

The challenge saw Wright on a Hell-Evator that took him to three different levels of a secret bunker, which each contained stars that represented food for the camp.

He faced snakes, toads, rats and a large crocodile as he descended, while creepy crawlies were dumped all over him.

At the end of the trial, Wright was upset to discover he had only collected seven stars.

“We will eat but I’m disappointed as I’d set myself a target of eight stars,” he said.

His campmate Kate Garraway said later in the Bush Telegraph: “Ian wants to be a winner, seven stars is a win but for him he’s thinking about the four stars he didn’t get, not the ones he did.

“He gets frustrated so when he’s feeling down I try and pick him up because when he’s happy the whole camp gets lifted.

“When he’s down it can have an effect, so I think it’s important to keep his spirits up, actually to keep everyone’s spirits up.”

The contestants faced another challenge when a storm hit camp, and they had to race up to the cabin to try and stay dry.

Discussing the downpour later, Roman Kemp said it was “like a movie scene”.

Jacqueline Jossa said: “It was mental, I’ve not got drenched like this in under three seconds before, it’s scary actually.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV.