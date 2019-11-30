X Factor: Celebrity crowns its first champion

Megan McKenna has been crowned the winner of the X Factor: Celebrity’s first series.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star beat off competition from professional quizzer Jenny Ryan, girl band V5 and identical twins Max and Harvey.

After her name was announced as the winner, McKenna told the show’s host Dermot O’Leary: “Thank-you so much for everybody that voted for me, I’m living my dream and I can’t even explain how excited I am.”

The reality star, 27, walked away with a recording contract after being coached to victory by Louis Walsh.

It is only Walsh’s second X Factor win, after he coached Shayne Ward to the title in 2015.

Earlier on Saturday’s final, top judge Simon Cowell told McKenna the show had been “a redemption” for her following her time on Towie.

McKenna addressed her time on Towie, saying: “It’s embarrassing. I was growing up. It was all on camera. I made a few mistakes.”

Saturday’s show also saw the Pussycat Dolls make their first public performance in a decade.

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger was joined by Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta for a risque medley of their hits against a backdrop of flames.

Smoke guns fired and lasers lit up the stage as they danced to Buttons, When I Grow Up and Don’t Cha, before being joined by a troupe of male back-up dancers.

Scherzinger called out to the crowd: “Let me hear you ladies sing.”

They performed without Melody Thornton who is sitting out their reunion tour.

Scherzinger was joined by Cowell and Irish music manager Walsh on the judging panel.

The night saw the four acts perform Christmas songs in an attempt to make it through to the final three, with V5 being eliminated at the halfway point.

Ryan, McKenna and Max and Harvey then performed their favourite song of the series.

Max and Harvey opted for One Direction’s Kiss You, while Ryan returned to the stage for Lady Gaga’s The Edge Of Glory.

McKenna performed her original song This, and Cowell said her choice showed “real integrity”.

Scherzinger simply said: “That’s my girl.”

Cowell was also reduced to tears after the contestants sang a cover of Run by Snow Patrol in aid of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices and Together For Short Lives.