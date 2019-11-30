Sir Paul McCartney and Rihanna reunited in most surprising way

Sir Paul McCartney and Rihanna have enjoyed a surprise reunion – on an aeroplane.

Barbadian singer Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, shared a short video on her Instagram stories, using the hashtag #RihUnion.

Sir Paul McCartney and Rihanna were reunited on an aeroplane (Rihanna)

The video shows Sir Paul standing near her seat, with her filming and joking: “I’m about to put you on blast Mr McCartney, how are you on my flight?”

Sir Paul jokes with her, asking: “What’s going on here, who is this filming me?”

A laughing Rihanna replies: “Who is this peasant filming me?”

The former Beatles star, Rihanna and Kanye West collaborated on the song FourFiveSeconds in 2015.

According to reports, they were flying from New York to London.