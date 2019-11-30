Pussycat Dolls reunite with risque performance on X Factor: Celebrity

The Pussycat Dolls took to the stage during the X Factor: Celebrity final for their first public performance in a decade.

X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger was joined by Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta for a risque medley of their hits against a backdrop of flames.

Smoke guns fired and lasers lit up the stage as they danced to Buttons, When I Grow Up and Don’t Cha, before being joined by a troupe of male back-up dancers.

Scherzinger called out to the crowd: “Let me hear you ladies sing.”

They performed without Melody Thornton who is sitting out their reunion tour.

It came after four celebrity finalists took to the stage in an attempt to win the public vote and secure a recording contract.

Professional quizzer on The Chase Jenny Ryan, girl band V5, former Towie star Megan McKenna and identical twins Max and Harvey competed.

They each performed a Christmas song in an attempt to avoid being the first act eliminated from the live final.

Scherzinger was joined by Simon Cowell and Irish music manager Louis Walsh on the judging panel.

V5 sung All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey from atop a podium as confetti rained down.

Max and Harvey sang Last Christmas by Wham! while Jenny Ryan performed Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, memorably sung by Judy Garland.

Megan McKenna took on One More Sleep by X Factor winner Leona Lewis.

The X Factor: Celebrity final continues on ITV.