Kylie Jenner warns fans of ‘fake’ website impersonating her cosmetics brand

Kylie Jenner has warned fans of a “fake” website impersonating her cosmetics business.

The makeup mogul, who recently sold a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics for 600 million US dollars (£463 million), said her website had been “cloned”.

The 22-year-old warned fans to not order anything from the site and said her team is working to have it taken down.

hey guys there is a fake site https://t.co/o2sejZzl98 that has cloned my website and is pretending to be my brand!! Do NOT shop from this site! The only place to get @kyliecosmetics is at https://t.co/bDaiohhXCV and @ultabeauty!! My team is working to get them shut down ASAP! — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 29, 2019

She tweeted: “hey guys there is a fake site http://kyliecosmetics.shop that has cloned my website and is pretending to be my brand!!

“Do NOT shop from this site. The only place to get @kyliecosmetics is at http://KylieCosmetics.com and @ultabeauty!!

“My team is working to get them shut down ASAP!”

Earlier this month it was announced Jenner had sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to makeup and fragrance giant Coty Inc, in a deal which values the company at about 1.2 billion US dollars (£926 million).

Jenner, who appears on her family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was still a teenager when she launched the business in 2015 as a line of lip kits.

Jenner’s is reportedly one of the youngest billionaires in the world.