Menu

Advertising

Kylie Jenner warns fans of ‘fake’ website impersonating her cosmetics brand

Showbiz | Published:

She recently sold a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has warned fans of a “fake” website impersonating her cosmetics business.

The makeup mogul, who recently sold a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics for 600 million US dollars (£463 million), said her website had been “cloned”.

The 22-year-old warned fans to not order anything from the site and said her team is working to have it taken down.

She tweeted: “hey guys there is a fake site http://kyliecosmetics.shop that has cloned my website and is pretending to be my brand!!

“Do NOT shop from this site. The only place to get @kyliecosmetics is at http://KylieCosmetics.com and @ultabeauty!!

“My team is working to get them shut down ASAP!”

Earlier this month it was announced Jenner had sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to makeup and fragrance giant Coty Inc, in a deal which values the company at about 1.2 billion US dollars (£926 million).

Jenner, who appears on her family’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was still a teenager when she launched the business in 2015 as a line of lip kits.

Jenner’s is reportedly one of the youngest billionaires in the world.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News