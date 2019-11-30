Johnny Depp producing musical about Michael Jackson from his glove’s perspective

Johnny Depp is producing a musical based on the life of Michael Jackson which will be told from the perspective of the late King of Pop’s famous sequin glove.

For The Love Of A Glove: An Unauthorised Musical Fable About The Life Of Michael Jackson, As Told By His Glove is written by playwright Julien Nitzberg.

Set to debut in Los Angeles in January, it is described as being a “fresh, revisionist look at the strange forces that shaped Jackson and the scandals that bedevilled him”.

Johnny Depp is producing a musical about the life of Michael Jackson (Ian West/PA)

It takes events from Jackson’s life and retells them from the perspective of Jackson’s glove, “who happened to be a musically talented alien trying to take over humanity,” according to the musical’s website.

Nitzberg told Page Six a major TV network approached him to write a film about Jackson and the original plan was to make a straightforward biopic.

However, the project failed to get off the ground amid differences in how to approach the allegations of sexual abuse against the singer.

Nitzberg said: “I’m known for writing a lot of biopics. A major TV network wanted me to write a (Jackson) movie… but the question came up (about) how to deal with the child abuse allegations.

“I said ‘How’s this? Everything MJ has been accused of has actually been caused by his glove, which is actually an alien from outer space (and) feeds on virgin boy blood’. They laughed and said ‘Can you do the normal version?'”

After plans for the biopic collapsed, Nitzberg transformed it into a musical based on his off-the-wall idea.

He partnered with Depp’s production company, Infinitum Nihil, while looking for financial backing.

For The Love Of The Glove is not the only project based on Jackson’s life in production.

Earlier this month it was reported Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King had acquired the film rights for Jackson’s life.

Jackson died aged 50 in 2009.

For the Love of a Glove opens on January 25 at the Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theatre in Los Angeles.