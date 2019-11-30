John Barrowman cancels performances due to ‘severe neck injury’

John Barrowman has apologised to fans after having to cancel performances this weekend due to what he said is a “severe neck injury”.

In a long post on Instagram, the Doctor Who and Torchwood star told fans he had been “rushed to hospital for a diagnosis”.

He explained: “I’m devastated to have to tell you that due to a severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing & move, I’ve been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis.

“The Doctors have advised me to not perform this weekend while I try and recover, so I’ve had to make the very difficult decision to cancel my performances at the Bristol Hippodrome on Saturday 30th November and at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, on Sunday 1st December.

“I am so disappointed and upset as I was looking forward to seeing you all, I feel I am letting everyone down, but it’s simply not possible for me to do the show in my current condition.

“We have thankfully managed to open the Oxford New Theatre concert (Sat 14th December) for Bristol audience members to transfer to, and we have managed to move the Glasgow date to Tues 3rd December so I really hope you will be able to still see me have A Fabulous Christmas.

“All my love, John x”.

In a second post, he updated fans to say he was on his way to hospital to undergo an MRI scan on his neck.

He added: “I’ll Keep you all posted on my progress – Bless you all and thanks for all your good wishes.. JB”.

John Barrowman's show this evening has been cancelled due to injury. If you would like to exchange your tickets to Sat 14th Dec at Oxford New Theatre please call 0333 096 690. Otherwise you will receive a refund from your point of sale. pic.twitter.com/riPFdKlIRu — Bristol Hippodrome (@BristolHipp) November 30, 2019

The 52-year-old was due to kick off his eight-date “A Fabulous Christmas” tour today.

The TV star and singer is also due to release a Christmas album of the same name over the festive season.

He will be seen on screens next year when he joins ITV’s Dancing On Ice panel as a judge.