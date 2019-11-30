Jenny Ryan in ‘disbelief’ ahead of X Factor: Celebrity final

The Chase star Jenny Ryan has admitted she is in “disbelief” ahead of Saturday night’s X Factor: Celebrity final.

The professional quizzer is up against girl group V5, former Towie star Megan McKenna and identical twins Max and Harvey in the live denouement on ITV.

THE DAY HAS DAWNED.I'm still in disbelief that I'm a finalist. Your votes have meant so much to me, thank you for your continued support throughout my #XFactorCelebrity rollercoaster ride! One more show, who will be the winner? https://t.co/8QeQuZEJEk — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) November 30, 2019

Her co-star on The Chase, Mark Labbett, announced that he would be supporting her from the studio audience.

Off to London Town to cheer on @jenlion for the X Factor final. Go #TeamVixen — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) November 30, 2019

Fellow Chaser Paul Sinha shared a video message urging the public to vote for Ryan.

Ryan was axed by the judges early in the series but was given a second chance by Simon Cowell following a public outcry.

Fifteen acts from the worlds of music, film, sport, television and social media competed for a place in the final and a recording contract.

Max and Harvey are also in the final (Ian West/PA)

Footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones, journalist Martin Bashir and a group of Love Islanders were among those tested in either the audition or live rounds.

The finale will feature a special performance by The Pussycat Dolls to mark their comeback, 10 years after they split.

The X Factor: Celebrity final airs on ITV at 7.10pm.