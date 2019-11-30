James Blunt says two strangers have offered sick father lifeline

James Blunt has revealed that two donors have come forward to offer his sick father kidneys.

The chart-topping singer, 45, said it would be the “best Christmas present” if either of the donors were a suitable match.

Neither he nor his sister are suitable donors for their father, Colonel Charles Blount, a former cavalry officer.

It comes after Blunt, who released new album Once Upon A Mind last month, made an emotional plea on Good Morning Britain.

He said his father had been diagnosed with kidney disease and was in need of a new organ from someone from the O-positive group.

He told the Express newspaper: “I wanted to give my father one of my kidneys but I wasn’t a match.

“He needs it as soon as possible and he’s on a waiting list. I’ve been saying in interviews he has been waiting for a kidney and, remarkably, two people have now come forward.

“It’s incredible of them to do so, and we’re hoping they might be a match. Things are proceeding in the right direction and I don’t know the answer yet but we’re keeping positive – touch wood!

“It would be the best Christmas present if we were to find the right donor but, for now, it’s in the hands of the professionals.”

He said the NHS doctors had been “amazing” and their attention was “mind-blowing”.