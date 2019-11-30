Cast of Gavin And Stacey reunite in trailer for Christmas special

The cast of Gavin And Stacey reunite in the trailer for the show’s long-awaited Christmas special.

James Corden, Mathew Horne and Joanna Page return as Smithy, Gavin and Stacey alongside the other supporting cast members – Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.

Soundtracked by Sir Elton John’s Step Into Christmas, the minute-long clip begins with Smithy arriving at Gavin’s front door, saying: “Are you asking me to step in?”

They break into song before Gavin’s parents Pam (Steadman) and Mick (Lamb) join the pair in the hallway for a festive singalong.

Ruth Jones reprises the role of Nessa, delivering her famous catchphrase: “What’s occurring?”

And Brydon returns as the hapless Bryn who is seen struggling with the Christmas dinner, telling Nessa and Stacey: “Will you kindly inform everyone that dinner will be delayed?”

The cast of Gavin and Stacey reunite for a one-off special on Christmas Day (Tom Jackson/PA)

The cast are seen enjoying a raucous evening in the pub, and the trailer ends with Gavin and Stacey embracing by the beach on Barry Island.

Co-creator Corden shared the video on his Instagram and confirmed the transmission time as 8.30pm on Christmas Day on BBC One.

The popular comedy series was confirmed to be returning for a one-off Christmas special earlier this year, nearly 10 years after it finished airing.