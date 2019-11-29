Waterstones unveils its author of the year for 2019

Waterstones has named Greta Thunberg its author of the year for her book No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference.

The 16-year-old environmental campaigner’s book, published in May, is a collection of her speeches about global warming and climate change.

The British book retailer also named Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse its book of the year, beating The Testaments by Margaret Atwood and Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams.

Greta Thunberg published her book in May (Ben Birchall/PA)

Atwood’s book was named joint winner of this year’s Booker Prize.

A cookery book, Dishoom, and a picture-book retelling of Charles Darwin’s On The Origin Of Species also featured in the 11-strong shortlist.

It comprised four novels, three children’s books, two works of non-fiction, an illustrated fable as well as a cookery book.

Waterstones booksellers were asked to nominate “outstanding” books for the shortlist.

Waterstones’s campaign manager Kate McHale said: “This year, we are delighted to name both a book that celebrates a wonderful artist, and an author whose words have had a unique impact on our world.

Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments was shortlisted for book of the year (Ian West/PA)

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox And The Horse is a wise and beautiful tale calling for love, friendship and courage.

“Greta Thunberg’s speeches have been an inspiration to millions, and these are now brought together in a new edition of No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference that powerfully illustrates that remarkable story.

“Both choices are testament to the extraordinary power of books to move and shape us.”

Last year’s book of the year was Normal People by Sally Rooney.