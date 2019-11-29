Stormzy announces 2020 world tour

Stormzy has announced a 55-date world tour for 2020.

The grime star will start his Heavy Is The Head (h.i.t.h.) tour in Dubai in February, with his final concert due to be in Africa in October.

The tour will also mark his solo debut at London’s 02 Arena, where he is due to put on two performances, on September 3 and 4.

The dates will also mark the first time he has done a London-based solo gig since a performance at Brixton Academy in 2017.

Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, will perform across Europe, and will also take to the stage in Asia, Australia, New Zealand and North America.

His African shows, his first on the continent, include a performance in his homeland, Ghana.

In early November, the 26-year-old announced the title of his second album (Heavy Is The Head), which will be released on December 13.

The 16-track record will include three previously released tracks – Wiley Flow, Crown and Vossi Bop – as well as unreleased songs such as Super Heroes, Handsome and Rachael’s Little Brother.

He has also collaborated with close friend Ed Sheeran and Nigerian singer Burna Boy on the track Own It.

In December he will perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, capping off a stellar year which also saw him headline the Glastonbury Festival.