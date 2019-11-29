Nicole Kidman ‘shattered’ by father’s death but ‘had to be OK’ for children

Nicole Kidman has said she realised she “had to be OK” for her children’s sake after her father’s death.

The 52-year-old actress lost her biochemist father, Dr Antony Kidman, in September 2014.

She told the January edition of Tatler magazine: “My three-year-old said ‘But you’re not going to be sad like this tomorrow, are you?’

“That’s when you realise, y’know, you have to be OK. Because they need to know that they’re safe, that their mother isn’t going to fall apart.

“Inside? I was beyond shattered. But I had to rally.”

Following Dr Kidman’s death, the Australian star said she “jumped in to life”.

“Let’s go on a plane. Let’s try things. Let’s go for it. Because who knows, right?” she said.

“I was never going to do theatre again. I didn’t think my heart could handle the adrenaline and the fear.”

Nicole Kidman is the cover star of Tatler’s January 2020 edition (Tatler/PA)

The Oscar-winner took on a West End role in 2015 in Photograph 51, playing chemist Rosalind Franklin. She said at the time that it was a tribute to her late father.

“I had his photo in my dressing room. I would look at it every night before I went on … It was intense. But I’m glad I did it. It was one of the greatest times in my life,” she told Tatler.

The full interview is in Tatler’s January edition, available via digital download and newsstands from December 5.