Melissa Benoist supported by stars after sharing domestic abuse story

Stars have shown their support for Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist after she shared her domestic abuse story.

Hashtag #IStandWithMelissa began trending on Twitter after the US star said she had previously been in an abusive relationship.

Her co-stars Chyler Leigh and David Harewood were among the celebrities who voiced their support on social media.

Harewood wrote on Twitter: “Proud of @MelissaBenoist today and always. She earns the title in every way. #Supergirl”

#istandwithmelissa This is beyond brave, this is heroic. Like a poppy rising from the ashes, Mel you are a powerful example of how a beautiful life can bloom from the deadliest of conditions. I love you dearly and am thankful you’ve shared your story ❤️ https://t.co/HHbZldQVLT — Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) November 28, 2019

Leigh wrote: “This is beyond brave, this is heroic. Like a poppy rising from the ashes, Mel you are a powerful example of how a beautiful life can bloom from the deadliest of conditions.”

Proud of @MelissaBenoist today and always. She earns the title in every way. #Supergirl — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) November 28, 2019

Advertising

And Jameela Jamil wrote: “This is one of the bravest and most powerful things I’ve ever seen.

“I’ve suffered domestic violence and never had this level of eloquence to describe the conflicting feelings of it. Nor have I had the courage to so explicitly explain the scenario. What an amazing young survivor.”

This is one of the bravest and most powerful things I’ve ever seen. I’ve suffered DV and never had this level of eloquence to describe the conflicting feelings of it. Nor have I had the courage to so explicitly explain the scenario. What an amazing young survivor @MelissaBenoist https://t.co/oaTeeBhYET — Jameela Jamil ? (@jameelajamil) November 28, 2019

Benoist said on Instagram: “So I don’t normally do things like this but I’ve written something that I want to share, and I have wanted it to stay my words and not have to edit it down for publishing.

If you were wondering why the character @MelissaBenoist plays seems so authentically brave, it’s because @MelissaBenoist actually is authentically brave. https://t.co/dONWQYwG93 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 28, 2019

The 31-year-old continued: “I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether.”