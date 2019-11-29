Advertising
Melissa Benoist supported by stars after sharing domestic abuse story
She said she was a survivor of domestic violence.
Stars have shown their support for Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist after she shared her domestic abuse story.
Hashtag #IStandWithMelissa began trending on Twitter after the US star said she had previously been in an abusive relationship.
Her co-stars Chyler Leigh and David Harewood were among the celebrities who voiced their support on social media.
Harewood wrote on Twitter: “Proud of @MelissaBenoist today and always. She earns the title in every way. #Supergirl”
Leigh wrote: “This is beyond brave, this is heroic. Like a poppy rising from the ashes, Mel you are a powerful example of how a beautiful life can bloom from the deadliest of conditions.”
And Jameela Jamil wrote: “This is one of the bravest and most powerful things I’ve ever seen.
“I’ve suffered domestic violence and never had this level of eloquence to describe the conflicting feelings of it. Nor have I had the courage to so explicitly explain the scenario. What an amazing young survivor.”
Benoist said on Instagram: “So I don’t normally do things like this but I’ve written something that I want to share, and I have wanted it to stay my words and not have to edit it down for publishing.
The 31-year-old continued: “I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether.”
