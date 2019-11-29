Lorraine Kelly weeps as she receives special honour to mark her 60th birthday

Lorraine Kelly could not hold back her tears as she was treated to several surprises on her morning TV show to celebrate her 60th birthday.

The TV presenter cried a number of times during the programme, but the Scottish broadcaster wept the most when being given the title of Honorary Colonel of the Army Cadets across the UK.

Kelly, a passionate supporter of the armed forces, wiped tears away as she was presented with a uniform and cap.

What an honour! Tears are flowing as @reallorraine is named National Honorary Colonel of the @ArmyCadetsUK.#Lorraine60 pic.twitter.com/ocKGLnXUls — Lorraine (@lorraine) November 29, 2019

She said she was “so honoured” and added: “Gosh that’s amazing. Thank you, goodness me. I’m so thrilled.”

A post on the official Army Cadet Force Twitter said: “We are enormously proud to announce that @reallorraine has been appointed National Honorary Colonel of the @ArmyCadetsUK.

“Lorraine has been an avid supporter of Army Cadets for many years and we are delighted to welcome her to the ACF Team. #GoingFurther #ToInspiretoAchieve.”

The programme was hosted by Ben Shephard, who wore a kilt for the occasion.

He opened the show by telling her that he was the first surprise and would be fronting the show for her, and Kelly admitted to being quite scared about not knowing what was going to happen.

It's not a party until somebody jumps out of a cake, right? ? Welcome to the show, @chris_kammy!#Lorraine60 pic.twitter.com/LcpEO1BXJP — Lorraine (@lorraine) November 29, 2019

She was greeted by a bagpipe band called the Red Hot Chili Pipers wearing t-shirts with her face on.

Kelly was shocked when football pundit-turned-singer Chris Kamara popped out of a giant birthday cake for her, and was touched when Craig David appeared in the studio to wish her a happy birthday while armed with gifts.

Dr Hilary was also there to present Kelly with a special portrait painted to celebrate her time as Rector of Dundee University painted by local artist Sylvia Tarvet.

The painting will be hung at the university, and Kelly said: “I had such an amazing time at the university… it was like going without any of the studying, I have an honorary degree… what an honour. I think that’s amazing.”

Kelly, whose birthday is on Saturday, was also shocked by an appearance from her brother Graham and his daughter Rosie, all the way from Singapore via videolink.

There's not a dry eye in the house as @reallorraine's daughter Rosie and brother Graham surprise her live from Singapore… ?#Lorraine60 pic.twitter.com/SMW9VUVSXe — Lorraine (@lorraine) November 29, 2019

There were more tears as they shared stories of why she is so special to them, and Rosie told her auntie that she would be home at Christmas to keep celebrating.

Kelly told Shephard that she has had one of the best years having being on Coronation Street and appearing on the panel of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, as well as astronaut training.