Coldplay continue chart-topping streak with new album Everyday Life

Coldplay have continued their streak of number one albums with their latest release Everyday Life.

The album has debuted at the top of the charts, selling 81,000 in combined sales over the past seven days, according to the Official Charts Company.

It is their eighth consecutive number one album, and it is this year’s third-fastest selling album so far behind Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project and Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Everyday LifeThe new albumOut now on CD, vinyl & digitalhttps://t.co/hnF3hH61Ua?☀️ pic.twitter.com/eBclKYkTON — Coldplay?☀️ (@coldplay) November 22, 2019

The Chris Martin-fronted band fended off competition from Robbie Williams, whose debut Christmas album has entered the chart at number two this week.

Williams’ The Christmas Present opened with 67,000 chart sales.

He has also achieved the accolade of having the fastest-selling cassette release in nearly two decades, with almost 10,000 copies sold on the format over the past week.

Sir Rod Stewart is new in at number three this week with You’re In My Heart, an album of his classics newly-arranged with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The top five is completed with Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent at number four and Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s Back Together at number five.

Robbie Williams (Ian West/PA)

There are a further three new releases in the top 10 this week – Andre Rieu and Johann Strauss are at number six with Happy Days, Leonard Cohen’s posthumous album Thanks For The Dance at number seven and Bing Crosby’s Bing At Christmas with the London Symphony Orchestra is at number nine.

Over on the singles chart, Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I, real name Toni Watson, is at number one for the ninth consecutive week.

It is now the longest-running number one of the year, overtaking Sheeran’s single I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber, which topped the charts for eight weeks this summer.

Capaldi’s song Before You Go has risen from number 19 to number two ahead of Own It by Stormzy, Sheeran and Burna Boy, new in at number three.

Dua Lipa is at number four with Don’t Start Now and Billie Eilish rounds off the top five with Everything I Wanted.