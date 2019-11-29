Celebrities do Thanksgiving: Exes Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux and more

Jennifer Aniston spent Thanksgiving with ex-husband Justin Theroux as he hosted a star-studded celebration.

Aniston’s former Friends co-star Courteney Cox was also at the bash, along with Arrested Development actors Jason Bateman and Will Arnett and chat show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Aniston and Theroux split in February last year after around eight years together, including three years of marriage.

Jennifer Aniston joins Justin Theroux’s star-studded Thanksgiving celebration (Justin Theroux/Instagram/PA)

But they have remained on good terms and were among friends on the US holiday on Thursday.

Actor Theroux posted pictures from the day on his Instagram story, one showing the large group together on the day that he jokingly called #fakesgiving.

The picture showed him and Aniston at the front, with Cox behind them, and Arnett, Bateman and Kimmel dotted throughout the group.

He wrote: “Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights.”

He shared a video of Cox in which she tells Aniston “Jen I love you so much”, to which Aniston responds “I love you”, but Cox quickly spots Theroux with the camera and says “Justin please stop filming me!”

He says: “I’m supposed to be recording toasts!”

Theroux continued to share pictures on his Instagram story of the event, showing Bateman and Arnett looking joyful as the evening wore on.

Cox later posted a picture of herself snoozing on her couch alongside three cute dogs, with the caption “Tryptophan”, a reference to an amino acid in turkey that is said to produce sleep-inducing hormones.

Elsewhere in the US, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked to be having a cosy family day together.

Lopez shared a selection of pictures from their day spent with their children – her twins Max and Emme from her relationship with Marc Anthony, and his daughters Natasha and Ella from his previous marriage.

The A-list family appeared to be readying for a feast cooked by music and film star Lopez, as she sported an apron in some of the pictures while drinking from a champagne flute.

Alongside a selection of images from the day, she wrote: “So grateful today and everyday! Blessings.. HAPPY THANKSGIVING EVERYONE!!”

Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet post in honour of her husband, Nick Jonas.

Cuddling up to him in a picture on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I’m so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always..”

Jonas meanwhile shared a bigger insight into their day together, posting a video of an incredible dessert table after the main dinner.

He told his 27.8 million followers to “check out the dessert situation”.

British stars the Beckhams also celebrated the US holiday, with Victoria posting a family snap that appeared to be a throwback.

The fashion designer, who was in London on the day itself, wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today ?? Kisses from us all xxx.”

David posted a picture of the family around his statue in Los Angeles, another throwback post.

He wrote: “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today. I am grateful for so many amazing memories in the USA, here’s to many more… US @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

Model and TV star Heidi Klum appeared to be having an alternative Thanksgiving day out in the sea with husband Tom Kaulitz and friends.

She posted a picture of a group of them looking out over the ocean in one post, writing: “Thankful for ALL the LOVE #happythanksgivng.”

Hailey Bieber kept it simple with a picture of herself and husband Justin kissing on their wedding day.

The model wrote: “thankful for the love of my life.”

Hailey and Justin tied the knot last year but had a celebratory wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September.