Williams and Walliams are a dapper pair at The Boy In The Dress opening

David Walliams and Robbie Williams made an entrance at the opening night of The Boy In The Dress, the musical adaptation of the Little Britain star’s debut book.

Walliams, 48, opted for a double-breasted charcoal suit with matching tie and a blue shirt.

Former Take That star Williams, 45, wore a flamboyant black jacket with a flared lapel, completing the look with two heavy chains.

The opening at the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, was also attended by the venue’s artistic director Gregory Doran and Guy Chambers.

Williams and Walliams with Guy Chambers and Gregory Doran at the Royal Shakespeare Company (Jacob King/PA)

The show is based on the children’s novel by Walliams and features new music by Williams and his long-term writing partner Chambers.

It tells the story of star striker and fashion lover Dennis and is adapted by former RSC writer-in-residence Mark Ravenhill.

Walliams is recognised as one of the most popular children’s authors in a generation.

His books, including 2008 debut The Boy In The Dress, and follow-ups Mr Stink, Gangsta Granny and Ratburger, have topped best-seller lists.