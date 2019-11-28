Strictly star Chris Ramsey admits paso doble was ‘strenuous and stressful’

Chris Ramsey has said his “strenuous and stressful” paso doble on last week’s Strictly Come Dancing was no fun at all.

The comedian and his partner Karen Hauer came in third place with 31 points out of a possible 40 after he performed his most serious dance yet to Run Boy Run by Woodkid.

Speaking on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, he said: “I’m going to be honest. It wasn’t fun at all. It was really strenuous and stressful all week.

“Don’t get us wrong – I watched it back and I did enjoy it. I had to be so mean and it’s like, if another dance is like a sprint or a jog, that one was like holding a heavy weight for a long time.

“I had to be horrible to (Hauer) and I had to throw her hands off me. It was intense but it got the desired effect. I just wanted to get away with it. That was all.”

The pair will dance the foxtrot to Consider Yourself from Oliver! during Strictly’s upcoming musicals week.

Chris Ramsay and Karen Hauer on Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Advertising

He will dance as the Artful Dodger while Hauer will perform as the titular orphan Oliver.

Ramsey said: “I honestly love it. Karen turned to me the other day and said: ‘This is the first week you haven’t hated the dance’.

“This is the first week I haven’t spat my dummy out. I love it. I’m touching wood and things almost constantly.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.