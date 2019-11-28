Pussycat Dolls reveal role of ‘inspiring’ Spice Girls in their reunion

The Pussycat Dolls have said it was “inspiring” watching the Spice Girls get back together for a triumphant reunion tour.

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta are reuniting – without sixth member Melody Thornton – for a performance on The X Factor: Celebrity this weekend.

And they will be embarking on a tour of the UK and Ireland in April 2020 – 10 years since their split.

The Spice Girls play Wembley Stadium during their second reunion tour (Andrew Timms/PA)

Speaking ahead of their announcement, Roberts said it was “amazing and inspiring” seeing Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm back on stage together.

But she stopped short of saying the Spice Girls had prompted their own reunion.

She told the PA news agency: “The Spice Girls – it’s amazing and inspiring that they all – except Victoria – got on stage and had some fun.

“We have been in the works for years trying to get this together. Really, it was divine timing for us all coming together.”

Advertising

The Pussycat Dolls perform in London in 2008 shortly before their split (Yui Mok/PA)

The Pussycat Dolls attended the Spice Girls’ 2007 show at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles together during the British group’s first reunion.

Bachar, who went on to form the group LadyStation, said: “We all went to the Spice Girls’ reunion tour at the Staples Centre in LA. Do you remember that?

“It was the first time in ages but Robin has been trying to wrangle us together for years now.”

Advertising

The Pussycat Dolls were formed as a burlesque troupe in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin, going on to release hits such as Don’t Cha, Buttons and Stickwitu.

X Factor: Celebrity judge Nicole Scherzinger at the series launch (Ian West/PA)

They split in 2010 amid rumours of a rift over Scherzinger’s dominant role in both the recording studio and on stage.

Scherzinger said the five-piece would thrive in the crowded musical landscape, with Westlife, Steps and the original Sugababes among the raft of bands getting back together.

The X Factor: Celebrity judge said: “If we feel any pressure, we love pressure. We are really good under pressure.”

Roberts also revealed she plans on taking her boyfriend, Italian Strictly professional Giovanni Pernice, on tour with the Pussycat Dolls.

Giovanni Pernice and Ashley Roberts met during her stint on Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Giovanni is definitely going to come. Honey, yes. He is very excited to see us all up there in our outfits.

“I didn’t know him 10 years ago. He was in Italy and was aware of the Pussycat Dolls but it’s a whole different situation now.

“He is very supportive and, of course, he is going to be there at the shows.”

The couple met during last year’s series of the BBC show when Pernice was paired with Faye Tozer and Roberts was paired with Pasha Kovalev.

Tickets for the Pussycat Dolls’ reunion tour go on sale on Sunday December 1.