MTV announces fan convention celebrating reality TV

MTV has announced a new fan convention to celebrate reality TV shows.

Reality Con is described as being the first of its kind in the UK, featuring series including Geordie Shore, Ex On The Beach and Just Tattoo Of Us.

Stars of many of the programmes will appear during the three-day event, MTV said.

Joey Essex and Charlotte Crosby are set to appear at MTV’s Reality Con (MTV/PA)

Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby said: “I can’t wait for Reality Con, it’s going to be unreal. For three days, lovers of reality TV have the chance to see MTVs most iconic shows come to life.

“MTV has been such a big part of my life for the last 10 years, and the opportunity to meet all the fans who made it possible is going to be the best experience.”

Joey Essex, who found fame starring in The Only Way Is Essex, added: “I’m absolutely buzzing to attend MTV’s Reality Con next year. It’s going to be sick having all the best reality talent under one roof, so get your tickets now!”

Reality Con will take place at Exhibition London on May 8-10 2020.