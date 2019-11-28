Kanye West drops new music video… and it stars Kim Kardashian and their kids

Kim Kardashian West is one of the stars of Kanye West’s new music video, along with their children.

The new video for the rapper’s song Closed On Sunday also has star appearances from his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his wife’s sister Kourtney.

However, perhaps the most notable moment in the entire two-minute-and-35-seconds video comes at the very end when their eldest daughter North screams “Chick-fil-A”, the American fast food chain that is heavily referenced in West’s track.

Dropped on Thanksgiving Day in the US, the clip kicks off with Kim, Kanye and their four children – daughters North, six, and Chicago one, and sons Saint, three, and six-month-old Psalm – sleeping out on rocky terrain before walking across it as a family unit.

They are then joined by the other members of the family before a choir joins them on a mountain which, according to Fox News, was filmed on their ranch in Wyoming.

In the religious song, West raps: “Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A, You’re my number one, with the lemonade, Raise our sons, train them in the faith, Through temptations, make sure they’re wide awake.”

North West (Kanye West/YouTube)

The final few moments show North screeching the name of the chicken restaurant into the wilderness.

The track features on West’s latest album Jesus Is King, which was released in late October after several delays but which divided his fans.

The album, West’s ninth, is heavily inspired by his Christian faith and has influences of gospel music.