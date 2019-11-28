Jack Whitehall hopes not to ‘put my foot in it’ at next year’s Brit Awards

Jack Whitehall has said he will try “not to put my foot in it” ahead of hosting the Brit Awards for the third year in a row.

The comedian and actor will helm the music awards ceremony in February next year on its 40th anniversary.

His return comes after his quip at this year’s ceremony about fathers grabbing “scatter cushions” following Little Mix’s performance prompted complaints from viewers to Ofcom.

His joke drew 25 complaints to the media watchdog, and some viewers took to social media to air their disapproval over the comment.

Whitehall also took aim at the likes of Piers Morgan, Westlife and Liam Payne during his presenting stint.

Ahead of returning to the stage once again, Whitehall said: “I’m delighted to be back hosting the Brits for a third time!

“I’m excited for another night of trying not to put my foot in it in front of the biggest names in the music industry.”

While the presenter for next year’s event remains the same, the Brit Awards will mark its milestone 40th show with a swathe of changes.

These include creative control being handed over to the artists for their performances, fewer awards and more music.

Little Mix at the Brit Awards 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The number of the awards presented on the night will be streamlined to just nine, and the Critics’ Choice Award will be renamed the Rising Star Award.

In a Brits first, the recipient of the 2020 Rising Star Award will get a performance slot on the main show.

Singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, soul singer Celeste and jazz artist Joy Crookes are all nominated for the prestigious prize.

Awards will be handed out for male and female solo artist, best group, best new artist (which was previously British breakthrough act), Rising Star, song of the year (previously British single), Mastercard album of the year, international male solo artist and international female solo artist.

Winners on the night will receive the classic Lady Britannia Brit statuette, which returns after nearly a decade’s rest having been re-imagined each year since 2011 by a guest designer.

The Brit Awards take place on Tuesday February 18 at London’s O2 Arena and will be broadcast live on ITV.