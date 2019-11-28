Dan Osborne says he will not confront Myles Stephenson in Australia

Dan Osborne insists he will not confront Myles Stephenson after flying to Australia to see wife Jacqueline Jossa as she takes part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Rak-Su star Stephenson reportedly claimed to Jossa that Osborne cheated on her with Stephenson’s ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Osborne and Allen were previously in the Celebrity Big Brother house together.

Dan Osborne has flown to Australia to support wife Jacqueline Jossa as she takes part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Ian West/PA)

The Sun reported that Jossa threatened to quit the show and was allowed by bosses to leave Osborne a voice message about Stephenson’s claims.

ITV declined to comment on the matter.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Osborne touched down in Australia on Wednesday but dismissed the idea he was set to confront Stephenson.

He told The Sun: “I’ve got nothing to say to him, only my wife.

“I’ve got nothing to worry about. I’m just coming down here to support her and that’s the only reason I’m here.

“I’m just excited to see her so the last person on my mind is Myles.”

Osborne, 28, arrived Down Under with his and Jossa’s children Ella, Mia and Teddy, and shared a picture from the airport on Instagram.

He wrote: “Just landed in Oz! I seriously can’t wait to see their little faces when they see mummy.

“Obviously Mia hasn’t got a clue bless her!

“I’ll try to video the moment.

“Keep smashing it @jacjossa.

“We are here waiting for you when you get out.”

Osborne has previously said he does not expect her to leave the jungle any time soon.

He said in a video on his Instagram story: “I think she will get to the final at least.

“I think she should win it, that’s my opinion, I might be a little bit biased.

“She will be at the final, so it’s going to be a little while.”