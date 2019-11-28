Curators promise ‘mind-bending’ Alice In Wonderland exhibition

Curators of an Alice In Wonderland exhibition have promised a “mind-bending” experience.

The museum said the exhibition, in 2020, will feature theatrical sets, large-scale digital projections and immersive environments.

An original handwritten manuscript by author Lewis Carroll will go on display.

The Victoria & Albert Museum exhibition “will begin with a descent” into the V&A’s “subterranean gallery via a theatrical interpretation of the story’s famous rabbit hole”.

Viktor And Rolf Haute Couture inspired by the story (Team Peter Stigter)

A “mind-bending visual experience” will take place at a Mad Hatter’s tea party, thanks to psychedelic digital projections.

Visitors will be invited to play a game of Flamingo croquet.

Kate Bailey, senior curator of theatre and performance at the V&A, said: “Alice encourages us all to question, to learn, to explore, and to dream – discovering why she’s an endless source of inspiration for some of the world’s most creative minds has been an extraordinary adventure.

Photograph of the ‘real’ Alice Liddell, by Julia Margaret Cameron (Victoria And Albert Museum, London)

“We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages into Alice’s magical and mind-bending Wonderland, to imagine their own world on the other side of the Looking Glass.”

More than 300 objects will span film, performance, fashion, art, music and photography.

The exhibition will also feature photography from Annie Leibovitz, as well as Disney illustrations.

Alice: Curiouser And Curiouser, opens at the V&A on June 27.