Caitlyn Jenner reveals how much Kylie spends on security

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed that her daughter Kylie spends as much as 400,000 US dollars (£310,000) on security each month.

Kylie – Caitlyn’s daughter with ex-wife Kris Jenner – became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire aged 21.

Speaking in the I’m A Celebrity campsite, she discussed what it was like being part of the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Caitlyn Jenner on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)

Asked whether they needed security, the 70-year-old said: “Everywhere.

“I bet you Kylie will spend anywhere between 300,000 and 400,000 dollars a month on security, everywhere she goes. It’s a big operation.”

Roman Kemp asked: “How does that make you feel that your daughters have to go through that just to go to the shops?”

Jenner said: “It’s sad but they have been doing it forever, they like having the security guys there.”

The Curse has arrived at Camp but who will be the first to free themselves? @NadineCoyleNow, @jacquelineMjos, @IanWright0 and @romankemp face our first Reckoning… The Sinister Circus ? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/nV2s2BMOpm — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2019

Kemp said later in the Bush Telegraph: “350? What are they spending it on.

“You better have invincible armour, the Terminator as your constant pal who can also make you food. What are they doing?”

He also asked Jenner who she first came out as transgender to.

Jenner said Kris’ daughter Khloe Kardashian had still not forgiven her over the announcement.

Jenner told the camp: “I went through every kid and for some reason (she) was pissed off about something through this whole process.

“It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

Ian Wright said: “Do you think she’s more thinking about herself rather than you?”

She replied: “I don’t know. We were really close. I raised her since she was five years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

Jenner took over from James Haskell as the camp leader this week following a public vote, with Andy Whyment as her deputy.

The episode also saw the campsite cursed by an evil spirit, and compete in challenges to lift the spell.

Six celebrities were unable to do so and ate rice and beans for dinner while the rest of the campsite dined on wallaby sausages, celeriac, purple kale and dragon fruit for dessert.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.