Shortlist announced for Brit Awards rising star

The shortlist for the 2020 Brit Awards rising star has been announced, with a trio of female singers up for the honour.

Singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, soul singer Celeste and jazz artist Joy Crookes are all nominated for the prestigious prize, which was formerly known as critics’ choice.

Previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith and current holder Sam Fender.

Joy Crookes is one of three female artists shortlisted for the rising star award at the Brit Awards (Brit Awards/PA)

The 2020 winner will, for the first time, receive a performance slot on the main show.

Beabadoobee, whose real name is Bea Kristi, was born in the Philippines and raised in London.

The 19-year-old, who began her career writing songs in her bedroom, has since amassed millions of streams for her music.

She said: “It’s super cool to be nominated for the Brits rising star award and I’m so grateful. It’s so weird to think that writing music in my bedroom could appeal to so many people.

“Thank you so much to anyone who has voted for me.”

British-Jamaican singer Celeste is nominated for the Brit rising star award (Mia Clark/PA)

British-Jamaican singer Celeste was born in Los Angeles but raised in Brighton.

Entirely self-taught, she started performing music when she was 18, covering classic soul, funk and jazz songs before writing her own material.

She said: “To be nominated for the rising star award is a huge honour, especially to recognised this early on in my career.”

Crookes, from south London, began writing songs at the age of 12 and this year played festivals including Radio 1’s Big Weekend and Glastonbury.

She said: “I remember watching the Brits as a child – especially seeing my favourites like Lily Allen, Corinne Bailey Rae and Amy Winehouse up on the screen.

“I’ve always looked up to these inspiring and strong women, so to be able to be recognised in the same way they were is insane – thank you so much to anyone who has supported me to get here.”

The 2020 rising star winner will be announced on December 6. The Brit Awards take place on February 18.