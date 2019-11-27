Latest I’m A Celebrity trial proves tough for ‘Team Raskell’

Ian Wright screamed “Help me, Jesus!” as he braved a pitch black dungeon filled with jungle critters for the latest I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker trial.

The former footballer was chosen to tackle the Deadly Dungeon task alongside his campmate James Haskell.

Shackled together, the pair, calling themselves “Team Raskell”, had to navigate their way through a creepy dark dungeon using touch alone.

Twelve stars – each representing a meal for camp – were up for grabs.

Wright panicked and screamed when he touched a crab, with Haskell chiming in: “That was horrific!”

Things got even worse when cockroaches, crickets and mealworms were dropped on them, and Wright yelled: “Help me, Jesus!”

They stunned hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly as they struggled to find stars, missing one when they braved a chamber full of spiders and failing to find another that was sitting on a chair in the middle of a room.

When the trial ended, the duo were disappointed to discover they had only managed to find six stars.

“We tried,” said Haskell, but Wright said: “I just don’t like not getting 12 stars.”

Elsewhere in the camp, Caitlyn Jenner was elected as the new leader, taking over from Haskell.

And there was drama over what constituted playing by the rules when it came to dishing up food.

Some of the contestants thought they were not allowed to taste the food as it was being cooked, if it had been a part of their previous role in camp. However, others disagreed.

The row started when Wright asked if Myles Stephenson could taste the dinner and Kate Garraway warned: “No, no because we’ll get punished.”

“Jacqueline (Jossa) just tasted it, it’s fine to taste, just not stir,” said Wright.

But Andrew Maxwell piped up and suggested they “err on the side of caution”, which irked Wright.

Maxwell later asked Haskell in the treehouse: “In hindsight, I shouldn’t have criticised him for the bean thing but the thing is, would he have flipped at you like that?”

Haskell said: “The thing is he’s disappointed about the morning, the star thing.

“You’re an important part of the group, Ian’s temperament shouldn’t dictate that you don’t engage, I just want to check you’re OK.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.