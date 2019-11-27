Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to host This Morning nativity play

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will host a live nativity play on This Morning amid concerns the General Election will disrupt schools’ usual plans, ITV has said.

Schools around the country are typically used as polling stations and the election is set for December 12.

This has led to concerns plans for traditional festive activities – including nativity plays and Christmas concerts – could be thrown into disarray.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will host a live nativity play on This Morning, ITV has said (Matt Crossick/PA)

This Morning will step in with its own nativity play, ITV said.

Schofield and Willoughby will be on hosting duties and will be joined by “members of the extended This Morning family”, according to ITV.

Children from a chosen school – Northwood Park Primary School in Wolverhampton – will also feature in the play.

“I can’t wait to reignite This Morning’s nativity tradition this year, it’s what Christmases are made for!” Schofield said.

Holly Willoughby added: “What’s Christmas without a nativity play? And the fact we get to help make a class of young children’s Christmas dreams come true is the star on top of the tree.”

This Morning’s nativity play will on December 12 on ITV.