Davina McCall says Alzheimer’s hasn’t dulled her dad’s spirits

Davina McCall said Alzheimer’s has not dulled her dad’s spirits, as she wished him a happy birthday.

The TV presenter posted a picture on Instagram showing her hugging her father Andrew, who she called the “happiest, funniest, loveliest man”.

“Happy birthday Daddy,” she wrote.

“The happiest, funniest, loveliest man.

“Alzheimers has done nothing to dull my Dads spirits. Always smiling.”

She went on: “And a special mention to my amazing mum @gabbamccall.

“Behind every great man… there’s a great woman. And by god is she great. Patient, kind and strong.

“Thank you for loving us all. We all love you both so much.”

McCall’s father was diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

The star previously revealed she had “grieved the loss of my old dad”, saying in 2017 that the pair were “forging a new relationship, a different one – one where perhaps he might need me more”.

“Our dynamic has changed, but he’s still my dad,” she said.

“My dad is very charming, everyone he meets falls in love with him – that’s one thing that hasn’t changed.”