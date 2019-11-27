Dan Osborne arrives in Australia to support I’m A Celeb star Jacqueline Jossa

Dan Osborne has shared his excitement about reuniting with wife Jacqueline Jossa as he landed in Australia to greet her when she leaves I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The reality star arrived with their children Ella, Mia and Teddy, and shared a picture from the airport on Instagram.

He wrote: “Just landed in Oz! I seriously can’t wait to see their little faces when they see mummy. Obviously Mia hasn’t got a clue bless her!

“I’ll try to video the moment. Keep smashing it @jacjossa. We are here waiting for you when you get out.”

Osborne has previously said he does not expect her to leave the jungle any time soon.

He said in a video on his Instagram story: “I think she will get to the final at least. I think she should win it, that’s my opinion, I might be a little bit biased.

“She will be at the final, so it’s going to be a little while.”

Osborne’s arrival in Australia comes after Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson reportedly claimed to Jossa that Osborne cheated on her with Stephenson’s ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen.

Osborne and Allen were previously in the Celebrity Big Brother house together.

The Sun has reported that Jossa threatened to quit the show and was allowed by bosses to leave Osborne a voice message about Stephenson’s claims.

ITV declined to comment on the matter.