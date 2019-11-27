Caitlyn Jenner ‘perfect’ leader of jungle camp, say viewers

I’m A Celebrity viewers were thrilled as Caitlyn Jenner was elected new leader of the camp.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 70, took over from James Haskell after a public vote, with Andy Whyment as her deputy.

Jenner said she felt “a sense of power” on her throne, but later confessed in the Bush Telegraph that she was a bit scared of the responsibility.

“I don’t want to mess up but I’m looking forward to it,” said Jenner.

Fans of the ITV show were delighted to see the former Olympian on top.

“I love Caitlyn Jenner so much,” said one person on Twitter.

“She is literally the perfect Camp leader. The woman is such a star. She hasn’t complained once, she is nice to everyone and smashes everything that is thrown at her. Queen.”

“GREAT choices! Caitlyn is going to be a brilliant leader I’m sure, she’s loving it already lol,” said another.

“Sooooo happy Caitlyn is camp leader! You go QUEEN,” said another.

“Yay Caitlyn @imacelebrity she’s gonna be a brilliant leader!!!” tweeted another excited fan.

“Caitlyn and Andy as leader and deputy is a thing I never realised I needed in my life,” posted another pleased viewer.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.