Broadcaster and critic Clive James dead at 80

Critic and broadcaster Clive James has died at the age of 80.

The Australian-born star of The Clive James Show was diagnosed with leukaemia, kidney failure and lung disease almost ten years ago.

He died at home in Cambridge on November 24 and a private funeral attended by family and close friends took place in the chapel at Pembroke College, Cambridge on Wednesday.

United Agents on behalf of Clive James' Family announce the following statement. pic.twitter.com/4GwnXUQAzf — United Agents (@UnitedAgents) November 27, 2019

A statement on behalf of his family, released by his agents, said: “Clive died almost ten years after his first terminal diagnosis, and one month after he laid down his pen for the last time.

“He endured his ever-multiplying illnesses with patience and good humour, knowing until the last moment that he had experienced more than his fair share of this ‘great, good world’.

“He was grateful to the staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital for their care and kindness, which unexpectedly allowed him so much extra time. His family would like to thank the nurses of the Arthur Rank Hospice at Home team for their help in his last days, which allowed him to die peacefully and at home, surrounded by his family and his books.”

James first revealed the news of his illness in May 2011, when he had already been ill for 15 months – when he wrote to The Australian Literary Review to explain why he could not write for them.