Alex Scott laughs off Strictly wardrobe malfunction

Alex Scott has said she hoped her Strictly wardrobe malfunction just “added to the drama” of the routine.

The football star and her professional partner Neil Jones performed a fiery Argentine tango to Bishop Briggs’s version of Never Tear Us Apart at the weekend.

They got tangled up and were unable to separate at the end of the dance, so Jones had to carry Scott over to the judges’ table.

Speaking on spin-off It Takes Two, Scott said: “We couldn’t have planned for us getting stuck together and ending the way it did!

“But we still managed to get through the routine, and we are through to the quarter finals.”

“It was more than once, during the dance we kept getting stuck together,” said Jones.

“It added to the drama of what was going on!” laughed Scott.

Neil Jones and Alex Scott danced an Argentine tango (BBC/PA)

Referencing their song, Jones then quipped: “You can’t tear us apart!”

Host Zoe Ball asked the pair if they had been disappointed with their low score of four from judge Craig Revel Horwood.

But Scott said: “I wasn’t really looking at the four.

“I knew there were mistakes in it and it wasn’t our best one, so for me it wasn’t necessarily about the score, I was just gutted that everyone didn’t get to see how it should have been.”

Strictly continues on BBC One.