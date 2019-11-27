Adele fans call for new music as she breaks Twitter silence

Adele has fans clamouring for new music after she returned to Twitter to urge people to vote.

The Hello singer, 31, has not posted on the site since December 2018 but broke her Twitter silence in a message asking her fans to register to vote in the General Election.

The post sparked excitement among her followers, with many saying they had hoped her comeback tweet would be news of an upcoming single or album.

Don’t forget to Register to Vote before midnight tonight U.K ✔️ https://t.co/mYnpSxmBIe — Adele (@Adele) November 26, 2019

“This is your comeback tweet? Ma’am where is the music??” asked one person on Twitter.

“Lead single please Adele where is it,” asked another.

One fan tweeted: “Don’t forget to come back and grace us with your powerful voice and lyrics.

“We are here waiting for you darling.”

“Ma’am we need an album,” said another.

One fan urged: “Girl u need to release music!!!”

Adele’s last studio album, 25, was released in 2015 and went to number one around the world.