Which films and stage shows will feature in Strictly’s musicals week?

Kelvin Fletcher will channel his inner Beast when he and Oti Mabuse dance to Gaston from Disney’s Beauty And The Beast during Strictly Come Dancing’s musicals week.

Elstree Studios in Borehamwood will become Broadway as the five remaining celebrities dance for a place in next week’s semi-final.

Soap star Fletcher, a favourite to win the competition, will dance the American smooth alongside his professional partner.

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden will jive to You Can’t Stop The Beat from Hairspray while Chris Ramsey and Karen Hauer will dance the foxtrot to Consider Yourself from Oliver!

Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke will take on Thoroughly Modern Millie from the hit 1967 musical film of the same name.

Finally, Alex Scott and Neil Jones will samba to Joyful Joyful from the Sister Act series.

Idina Menzel will perform on the Sunday night (Matt Crossick/PA)

Saturday’s show will see Craig Revel Horwood lead the professionals, celebrities and his fellow judges in a musical medley from Hello, Dolly!

In keeping with the theme, Broadway actress Idina Menzel, the star of Wicked and Frozen, will perform on Sunday night, while British soul singer Beverley Knight will kick off proceedings.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.