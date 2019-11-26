What to watch? BBC announces its Christmas programming

Mrs Brown and Miranda Hart will be back for Christmas.

The BBC has confirmed this year’s festive TV line-up, with Gavin And Stacey’s return to screens to air on Christmas Day.

Viewers will be able to catch up on the much-loved sitcom characters, as Uncle Bryn (Rob Brydon) cooks a very big Christmas dinner in Barry.

Joanna Page and Ruth Jones filming the return of Gavin And Stacey (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Other shows include an “explosive festive episode” of EastEnders and a Call The Midwife Christmas Special.

Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration is filmed at The London Palladium with cast and crew looking back at the sitcom’s highlights, 10 years after it first aired.

Dramas, previously announced, include A Christmas Carol, starring Guy Pearce as Scrooge, and an adaptation of Dracula by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.

Miranda Hart will look back at her sitcom’s highlights (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Advertising

The Trial Of Christine Keeler, a new drama about the Profumo affair, stars James Norton, Ellie Bamber and Emilia Fox.

Animations include Snail And The Whale, from Julia Donaldson’s book, and Sir Michael Morpurgo’s Mimi And The Mountain Dragon.

Sharon Osbourne and Craig Revel Horwood will feature on Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show.

The Queen will deliver her annual Christmas message (Joe Giddens/PA)

Advertising

Mrs Brown’s Boys, a Christmas ratings juggernaut, will air two festive specials – A Wonderful Mammy and Orange Is The New Mammy.

Worzel Gummidge, starring Mackenzie Crook, will also air over Christmas alongside Doctor Who, with Jodie Whittaker returning as the Time Lord.

Annual fixtures also include The Queen’s Christmas Message, Carols From King’s and the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

Holly Willoughby will co-host Take Off With Bradley And Holly (Ian West/PA)

The Last Igloo, a feature-length documentary, will follow a typical day in the life of an Inuit hunter.

Music programming includes a new documentary on Dolly Parton, exclusive to the BBC, a film on Liam Gallagher and The Magic Flute, from Glyndebourne.

Mary Berry, Lucy Worsley and Gareth Malone also front shows, while film star Hugh Grant talks about his career.

The BBC will air an exclusive documentary on Dolly Parton (Yui Mok/PA)

Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh front a one-off special, Take Off With Bradley and Holly.

Christmas specials for Still Open All Hours, Not Going Out and Top Gear will air.

BBC content director Charlotte Moore said: “The BBC has assembled a sensational range of programmes to give viewers a festive season filled with Christmas crackers.

“We are bringing back some classic favourites with the likes of Gavin And Stacey, Miranda, Scrooge and Dracula as well as introducing original new shows too.

“Whether you’re a fan of drama, comedy, entertainment or simply want to wallow in the beauty of the natural world, there really is no better place to be than watching the BBC this Christmas.”